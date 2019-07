Jace and Jordan Hickin throw up a shower of water as they reach the bottom of an inflatable waters like that was part of Sicamous’ Canada Day celebrations on Monday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) Decked out in some vintage head gear, Mayor Terry Rysz waits for a pass during the Canada Day road hockey tournament on Sicamous’ Main Street. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) Chay Hutchinson fires off a penalty shot during the Canada Day road hockey tournament on Sicamous Main Street. (Jim Elliot/ Eagle Valley News) Ellie Willgress lifts her puppy Atwood up cool down in a sprinkler at the Canada Day celebration on Sicamous’ Main Street on Monday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) Country singer Justin Hogg and his band performed a mix of original material and well-known favourites at Sicamous’ Canada Day celebration on Monday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) Avery Barty creates a one-of-a-kind artwork using a squirt pistol at one of the Canada Day craft booths set up at the Red Barn on Monday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News) Flynn Dewitt and Craig “Grumpa” Mitchell work together on a watercolour at one of the Canada Day craft booths set up at the Red Barn on Monday, July 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous put on a full day of fun for Canada Day with a road hockey tournament, live music and lots of fun activities for kids on Main Street and in the adjoining green space.

Tonight’s activities will include more bands playing and a fireworks display at the Beach Park.

