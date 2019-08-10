In photos: Ten of some of the most interesting finds in Salmon Arm’s Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe

Tucked into an alley next to Pharmasave in downtown Salmon Arm lies the Ye Olde Curiosity Shoppe. Just follow the yellow footprints leading off from the side walk and go back in time to see some history’s most interesting trinkets. Here are just ten of the most intriguing things you can see in Salmon Arm’s uniquely named antique store.
Next to antique china sets and silverware, an antique Tibetan Robe hangs on a pillar. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
A bright and intricate antique Asian samovar, traditionally used to heat and boil water, stands in the entryway to the shop. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
A British Rail signal lamp used between 1948-1997. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
A piece of local history can be seen in the entryway to the shop. A large green combination lock safe came to Salmon Arm in the 1940s safe brought by train to Beers Clothing Store which now goes by the name Shuswap Clothing. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Made by British soldiers in 1917, this hand carved trench art from South Africa is a one of a kind item. Made of bone or tusk, the item was carved into a chillum which the soldiers may have smoked their tobacco out of. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Near the entrance of the shop sits a very rare 18th Century bidet from France. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
This is just one out of the four antique Indian tribal Pida chairs. These chairs were used in India in breezy tents far off in the Thar desert. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
An English “Chalwyn” railway signalling lantern was made in England for railroad signaling. The lantern runs off a kerosene tank inside the body. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
During a visit to the shop Rita Eustergerling plays the 1915 Mason and Risch player piano. The musician can choose to play the notes using the keys or they can pump two pedals back and forth and piano will read the rolls and simply play itself. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)