The CP Rail Holiday Train stopped at the Silver Sands Road railway crossing in Sicamous on Saturday, Dec. 15. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Freya and Bryan Wiznuk take in the show put on by the CP Rail Holiday Train on Saturday, Dec. 15. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Kelly Prescott and Sierra Noble perform on the Holiday Train stage on Saturday, Dec. 15. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Mayor Terry Rysz and Shirley McClean of the Eagle Valley Community Support Society embrace after hearing the total donation the CP Holiday Train fundraiser would be granting to the support society’s food bank on Saturday, Dec. 15. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sam Roberts and his band performed a mixture of well-known radio hits and Christmas Carols from the CP Rail Holiday Train’s stage on Saturday, Dec. 15. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

A large crowd gathered when the CP Holiday Train pulled into Sicamous on Saturday, Dec. 15. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)