In photos/video: Salmon Arm residents shine a light on suicide prevention

CMHA Shuswap/Revelstoke hosts annual lantern walk at McGuire Lake

Words and embraces of compassion and support were shared during the Salmon Arm Lantern Walk at McGuire Lake on Tuesday evening, Sept. 10.

The event, hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap/Revelstoke, was in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day, held each September in remembrance of loved ones lost to suicide. It is also an opportunity to learn about, and work together to promote suicide prevention/intervention efforts.

