In Photos: Viewing their animals with a critical eye

Shuswap 4H members get a better idea of what judges are looking for in May 4 event

Melanie Denault judges a miniature horse during the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Saturday May 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap 4H members got a better idea what the judges who inspect the animals they raise are looking for with an event on May 4 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds. A judging practice where the 4H members inspected the attributes of miniature horses was a part of the event.

Read More: Most common dog names in the CSRD

Read More: Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Read More: Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Read More: Slamming doors punctuate riotous Shuswap Theatre offering

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Katie Cyr and Evelyn Harris take a seat and fill out some paperwork as part of the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Saturday May 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rebecca Peterson and Riley Harris inspect a miniature horse as part of the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Saturday May 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)