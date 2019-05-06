In Photos: Viewing their animals with a critical eye

Shuswap 4H members got a better idea what the judges who inspect the animals they raise are looking for with an event on May 4 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds. A judging practice where the 4H members inspected the attributes of miniature horses was a part of the event.
Katie Cyr and Evelyn Harris take a seat and fill out some paperwork as part of the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Saturday May 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)
Rebecca Peterson and Riley Harris inspect a miniature horse as part of the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Saturday May 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)
Participants in the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on May 4 receive instructions before getting started. (Kayleigh Seibel/ Salmon Arm Observer)