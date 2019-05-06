Melanie Denault judges a miniature horse during the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Saturday May 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

In Photos: Viewing their animals with a critical eye

Shuswap 4H members get a better idea of what judges are looking for in May 4 event

Shuswap 4H members got a better idea what the judges who inspect the animals they raise are looking for with an event on May 4 at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds. A judging practice where the 4H members inspected the attributes of miniature horses was a part of the event.

Read More: Most common dog names in the CSRD

Read More: Sunshine expected for much of the Okanagan this week

Read More: Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Read More: Slamming doors punctuate riotous Shuswap Theatre offering

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Katie Cyr and Evelyn Harris take a seat and fill out some paperwork as part of the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Saturday May 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rebecca Peterson and Riley Harris inspect a miniature horse as part of the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on Saturday May 4. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Participants in the 4H judging practice held at the Salmon Arm fairgrounds on May 4 receive instructions before getting started. (Kayleigh Seibel/ Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Our history in pictures: May Day parade cavalcade
Next story
North Okanagan fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Just Posted

What can you do to protect your property from wildfires?

Provincial funds mean the Neskonlith Band, Salmon Arm can do more proactive work to save homes

City in running to host Junior A Championships

Public support needed to bring 2021 National Junior A Hockey Championships to Salmon Arm

Fire crews battle small Peachland grass fire

Fire crews responded quickly to grass fire on McKinnon Road

Grants help communities prepare for wildfire

Wildfire risk reduction grants in Kamloops Fire Centre

South Okanagan sneaks into Wikileaks

Penticton a sour note in 1978 Trudeau tour

‘Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea:’ HBO jokes after ‘Game of Thrones’ coffee cup gaffe

A to-go cup, probably from Starbucks, was spotted on a table in one scene

Financial – and Okanagan – institution leaving downtown

RBC has been located in downtown Vernon for more than 100 years but is moving come September

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Ladies fastball tournament coming to Sicamous

Teams from around B.C. will travel to Sicamous to compete in fast-paced softball action

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

North Okanagan fundraiser gives those with a learning disability a boost

Burger and Beverage Night at the Kal Sports Bar May 8 benefits Vernon Chapter of The Learning Disabilities Association of B.C.

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

Column: Province’s reaction an overreaction on Eagle Pass lookout

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Most Read