In photos: Volunteers shine in Sicamous’ annual community cleanup

Volunteers in the 2022 Sicamous Annual Community Clean-up pause for a photo at Beach Park on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Contributed)

Sicamous received a spring cleaning over the weekend.

The Annual Community Clean-up took place on Saturday, April 30. Organized by Sicamous Communities in Bloom and Deb Heap, the event had numerous volunteers tidying up various locations throughout town. One crew of volunteers focused on the flower beds at the seniors living complex along Shuswap Avenue.

For their efforts, volunteers were given a t-shirt, as well as lunch provided by the Sicamous Legion.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sicamous