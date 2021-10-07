In Photos: Young Salmon Arm students give tennis a try

Gabe Iaccino receives instruction from the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s Winston Pain at the Askew Tennis Centre on Oct. 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Ryleigh Robertson keeps her eye on the tennis ball at the Askew Tennis Centre on Oct. 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Shais Sahid practices control at the Askew Tennis Centre on Oct. 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Jayda Echeverria focuses on the ball at the Askew Tennis Centre on Oct. 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer) Sahib Singh receives instruction from the Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s Winston Pain at the Askew Tennis Centre on Oct. 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Askew’s Aces program is in full swing.

On Oct. 6, students from Salmon Arm West Elementary were at the Askew Tennis Centre, working on the foundational skills of the sport.

The Askew’s Aces program is a joint effort between the Columbia Shuswap Healthy Schools Program, Askew’s Foods and Canadian Tire’s charity, JumpStart. Throughout October, Grade 3, 4 and 5 students from Salmon Arm schools are receiving four free one-hour tennis lessons through the program. It’s part of their school days, and bus rides, as well as tennis racquets and T-shirts, are provided.

On the sixth, Salmon Arm Tennis Club part-time coach Marietjie Bonthuys was leading the kids from Salmon Arm West’s tennis lesson.

“It’s so much fun to teach the kids,” she said. “They have so much energy.”

Read more: Free program gives Salmon Arm students training on the tennis courts

Read more: Shuswap paddlers raise over $1,250 for local volunteer fire departments

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmTennis