In Photos: Young Salmon Arm students give tennis a try

The Askew’s Aces program is in full swing.
On Oct. 6, students from Salmon Arm West Elementary were at the Askew Tennis Centre, working on the foundational skills of the sport.
The Askew’s Aces program is a joint effort between the Columbia Shuswap Healthy Schools Program, Askew’s Foods and Canadian Tire’s charity, JumpStart. Throughout October, Grade 3, 4 and 5 students from Salmon Arm schools are receiving four free one-hour tennis lessons through the program. It’s part of their school days, and bus rides, as well as tennis racquets and T-shirts, are provided.
On the sixth, Salmon Arm Tennis Club part-time coach Marietjie Bonthuys was leading the kids from Salmon Arm West’s tennis lesson.
“It’s so much fun to teach the kids,” she said. “They have so much energy.”
Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.