PHOTOS: Indigenous students celebrate graduation from schools throughout the region

Celebrating success on June 20, 2020 are, from left in blue gowns, three Grade 5 grads and one Kindergarten grad, Tiana August Mattey, Hunter Mattey, Savanah August and Justice August from the Neskonlith band. Behind, proud grandma Yvonne August. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Grade 12 graduate Tegan Manuel from the Neskonlith band pauses to reflect on June 20, 2020. (Photo compliments of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Tanita Sampson from the Neskonlith band celebrates earning her Early Childhood Education Certificate on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Pausing for a photo on June 20, 2020 is Grade 12 grad Brendon Sampolio from the Neskonlith band. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Ryder Lebourdais-Louis from the Neskonlith band celebrates his Grade 12 graduation on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Candyce Anthony Jules from the Neskonlith band celebrates being a Grade 5 graduate on June 20, 2020. (Photo compliments of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Christina Thomas and her auntie Lorna Thomas of the Neskonlith band celebrate their Grade 12 graduations together on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Kindergarten graduate Quinn Thomas-Wilson from the Neskonlith band takes a celebratory stance on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Carissa August from the Neskonlith band celebrates Grade 5 graduation on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Priscilla Purdaby and Eli Narcisse celebrate their Early Childhood Education certificate and Grade 5 graduation certificate on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Quintessa Christian of the Neskonlith band celebrates Grade 5 graduation on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Tanita Sampson from the Neskonlith band gets a hug from her mom Marian Allan on June 20, 2020 after attaining her Early Childhood Education certificate. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
On June 20, 2020, Erica Seymour from the Neskonlith band celebrates earning her Early Childhood Education certificate. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)
Happy great-grandmother Lorna Thomas of the Neskonlith band celebrates achieving her Dogwood diploma at 68 on June 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Kristal Burgess Photography)

Although COVID-19 hindered the usual graduation ceremonies this year, Indigenous students still had much to celebrate in 2020.

Graduating from Salmon Arm Secondary were Neskonlith students: Nikki Storey and Christina Thomas. Chase Secondary graduates from the Neskonlith band were: Ryder Lebourdais-Louis, Susan Romandia and Brendon Sampolio.

From both Neskonlith and Little Shuswap Lake bands were Salmon Arm Secondary grads Ashanta August and Casey Davis.

Graduating from Chase Secondary were Little Shuswap Lake Band students Tyson Narcisse, Talon Foard-John and Marlyece Sampson.

From the Adams Lake band, five students were graduates of Chase Secondary: Carden Alec, Angelina Cameron, Jesse Michel, Corbyn Phelps-Arnouse and Mica Wood.

Alyse Coates and Liam McAlduff from the Adams Lake band graduated from Valleyview Secondary and Lions Gate Christian Academy, respectively.

Read more: Secwépemc great-grandmother earns Dogwood diploma

Read more: Adams Lake Band youth singers star in song and music video

Post-secondary graduates from Adams Lake included Doris Johnny and Iesha Johnny attaining their Early Childhood Education Certificate from Okanagan College, while Jacqueline Manuel earned a Bookkeeping Certificate.

At Chief Atahm School/Simon Fraser University, six students received their Secwépemc Lanuguage Proficiency Program Diploma: Alisha Billy, Rhonda Camille, Ada Jules, Eva Michel, Sarah Michel and Lisa Orton.

Eva Michel and Lisa Orton were also included on Simon Fraser University’s 2019-2020 Dean’s List Honour Roll for the Secwépemc Language Proficiency Program.

From the Adams Lake band, Tyson Ono also earned 2019-2020 Dean’s List Honour Roll standing for a Bachelor of Business Administration at Capilano University.


