Info nights, tuition giveaway return to Okanagan College

Exploring your education and career options could pay off in more ways than one at Okanagan College this fall.

The college will host open houses and information nights in October and November to help potential students and parents explore post-secondary paths.

And the events aren’t just a chance to learn more about the programs that catch your eye – they’re also an opportunity to get questions answered, from admission requirements and registering for courses, to applying for financial aid and awards to where to buy books and a parking pass.

For students considering an academic, apprenticeship or vocational program at Okanagan College, there is extra incentive to stop in: anyone who attends these on-campus sessions can enter into a draw for a $5,000 tuition voucher.

Anyone who takes an official tour, attends a recruitment event or connects with a recruitment team member will receive an entry to the contest. The winner will be chosen May 15, 2020, and will receive a voucher covering fall and winter semester tuition fees up to $5,000.

Conditions apply to the tuition giveaway draw and can be viewed online: okanagan.bc.ca/tuitiongiveaway.

The Salmon Arm Campus Open House will go Thursday, Oct. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Activities will include:

• The open house in the student lounge/cafeteria from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn about programs and services. Meet faculty, academic advisors and staff from the financial aid and awards department and aboriginal services.

• Spotlight sessions from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. throughout the campus.

Attend two 15-minute information sessions led by faculty and instructors and learn about specific programs offered: Trades, arts, science, business, health care assistant, human service worker, office administration, adult special education, practical nursing and upgrading. (Sessions are subject to change).

• Parent seminar at 7:15 p.m. in Room 130.Designed for parents of high school students considering post-secondary education. This seminar will help you help your teen on their path to higher education.

• Returning to education seminar at 7:45 p.m. in Room 130. Learn about services and supports available for mature students returning to school, including information about upgrading, how to get old transcripts and how satisfy admission requirements as a mature student.

“We are so excited to welcome learners to stop by campus, take a tour, talk to us and explore their options – whether they are stepping right out of high school, thinking about going back to school or wondering how they can upgrade to do so. We are looking forward to sharing with the community just how many paths and opportunities there are at the Salmon Arm campus,” said Joan Ragsdale, regional dean for the Shuswap-Revelstoke.

Anyone who applies during the open house will have application fees waived.

Those who cannot attend are welcome to book a campus tour or become a student for the day. For information or questions, contact Kristine Wickner at kwickner@okanagan.bc.ca or 250-832-2126, ext. 8259.

