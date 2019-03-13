VIDEO: Guided snowshoe walks in Mount Revelstoke National Park

By Larry Ivanisko and Kim Allin from Parks Canada at Mount Revelstoke National Park

If you walk in the forest by yourself, are you truly alone? Look around you, because the trees are talking. Join Parks Canada from Mount Revelstoke National Park at Nels Nelsen Ski Chalet for a guided interpretive snowshoe tour. Learn about new ground breaking research and how the forest is interconnected. You’ll never look at the trees the same way again. The tours are on Sat. at 10:30 a.m. and Sun. at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. They are up to 1.5 hours long and cost $15, which includes snowshoe rentals. A park pass is required.

Worldwide, there are over 20,000 species of lichen. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Lichen are an important food source for caribou. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
They grow everywhere. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snowshoes are provided. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Larry Ivonisko from Parks Canada is the interpretive guide. He knows his stuff well. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Larry Ivonisko even brings props. Here, he is explaining lichen. A lichen is a combination of an algae, fungi and yeast.
The tour ends with a fire, hot chocolate and maple cookies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The tour allows you to get up close with nature. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Mount Revelstoke National Park one of the world’s few inland temperate rain forests. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The walk explains not only what type of trees are in Mount Revelstoke National Park, but how they are connected to each other. No species survives alone. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Many species, call the park home. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

