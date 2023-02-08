The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Kelowna on May 13. (Cheese and Meat Festival/Facebook)

The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Kelowna on May 13. (Cheese and Meat Festival/Facebook)

It’ll be a gouda time at the Cheese and Meat Festival in Kelowna

The event is happening at the Laurel Packinghouse on Saturday, May 13

Cheese and meat and it’s all you can eat.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Kelowna for the first time in May.

The event celebrates culture and community with a wide variety of more than 40 food and beverage vendors.

“It’s an opportunity for people to learn, taste, and create meaningful connections between the creators and the products they love,” Cheese and Meat Festival said in their press release.

On top of cheese and meat, there are also an assortment of beers, beverages, and cocktails available.

“We believe in helping guests make future educated choices when buying from the hundreds of specialty products at your local grocery store,” said Founder David Bain. “We give guests the ability to taste and learn directly from the producer so they can easily build an impressive pairing at their next dinner party.”

Cheese and Meat Festivals have taken place in the past in Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle, and Portland.

The Festival’s first ever event in Kelowna is taking place on May 13 at the Laurel Packinghouse. There will be two tasting sessions at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and guests get to explore the vendors for two hours. Upon arrival at the event, people will receive a tasting glass, their own personal charcuterie board, and a gift.

Tickets range from $45-$119 and are available starting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: BC Tree Fruits forms new partnership packed with ‘excitement’

READ MORE: Ramada Hotel on Harvey in Kelowna on the market for $32M

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityEventsKelownaOkanagansausage meat

Previous story
Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap
Next story
Artwork inspired by chaos of 2021 Sicamous wildfire and evacuations donated to the district

Just Posted

Chase resident Kim Harvey shared this photo of the unstable slope that has prompted the closure of Highway 1. (Kim Harvey photo)
Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed due to risk of landslide

Carol Schlosar donated her artwork titled Wildfire K42078 to the District of Sicamous and council accepted the donation at its Jan. 11, 2023 meeting. (District of Sicamous photo)
Artwork inspired by chaos of 2021 Sicamous wildfire and evacuations donated to the district

A geotechnical assessment was underway at the site of a landslide on Highway 1 at Chase on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (DriveBC image)
Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed

Jacob Paradela was one of two Salmon Arm Ice Breakers (the other being his brother Owen) who competed in the BC Long Track Provincials, held Jan. 21-22 in Fort St John. Racing in the pre-youth category, Jacob won all of his races to place first overall. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm skaters place at provincial championships