Observer file photo Librarian Ardie Burnham, accompanied by LASS board members and staff, shares stories and songs with a crowd of fellow book lovers, including Salmon Arm GM owner Ian Gray, during the official kick-off to the 2016 Jam the GM book drive at Salmon Arm GM.

Jam the GM for literacy around the Shuswap

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society initiative connects children with books

The 2018 Jam the GM Children’s Book Drive takes place throughout the month of January.

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) and Salmon Arm GM are challenging community members to “Jam the GM” with donations of gently used children’s books. All books will be distributed to local organizations that provide services for families to then be taken home by children in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

The kickoff for this event will happen on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Salmon Arm GM dealership. Join LASS and its community partners for a story time party with Ardie Burnham, the Okanagan Regional Library’s Youth Services Librarian. Bring your gently used children’s books to Jam the GM.

Book donations are accepted at the Salmon Arm GM showroom throughout the month of January. You can also drop off books at the Enderby library and the South Shuswap library (clearly bag and label books for donation) and there are also several book collection points in Sicamous.

You can also Jam the GM at the Mall at Piccadilly during Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week (Jan. 20 to Jan. 27). The GM truck will be parked in front of the Salmon Arm library.

The truck will also be at the Sicamous Eagles game on Friday, Jan. 12 and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks game on Friday, Jan. 19 to collect book donations.

For more information about book donations, go to www.shuswapliteracy.ca or contact LASS at 250-463-4555.

