Salmon Arm library’s youth services librarian Ardie Burnham intrigues children from Shuswap Daycare with her stories and songs as part of the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s Jam the GM kickoff in 2018. The 2019 Jam the GM campaign to collect gently used books to be redistributed to kids kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 9 at Ian Gray’s GM dealership. (File photo)

Jam the GM for Shuswap kids

Gently used children’s books can be dropped off at several locations during annual book drive

Now that Christmas is all wrapped up, make space on your bookshelves by donating gently used children’s books to new homes.

The 2019 Jam the GM Children’s Book Drive takes place once again throughout the month of January.

LASS is challenging community members, businesses, organizations and schools to “Jam the GM” with donations of children’s books.

All books will be distributed to local organizations that provide services for families to then be taken home by children in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Related: Shuswap spelling stars raise money for literacy

The kickoff for this event will happen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at the Salmon Arm GM dealership at the east end of Salmon Arm.

Join LASS and its community partners for a storytime party with Ardie Burnham, the Okanagan Regional Library Youth Services librarian. And take your gently used children’s books to “Jam the GM.”

Book donations will be accepted at the dealership throughout the month of January.

Other locations that will be open for drop-off during the month of January include: Enderby Library – clearly bag and label books for donation; South Shuswap Library –clearly bag and label books for donation; Sicamous Health Unit; Eagle Valley Community Resource Centre and the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

Books may also be dropped off at the Mall at Piccadilly from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2 during Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week. The GM truck will be in parked in front of the Salmon Arm Library.

For more information about book donations and other drop-off sites, go to www.shuswapliteracy.ca or contact LASS at 250-463-4555.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby arrives

Just Posted

Jam the GM for Shuswap kids

Gently used children’s books can be dropped off at several locations during annual book drive

Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

Limited opening at library on Thursday, Jan. 10

Salmon Arm branch to fully reopen next Monday, Jan. 14 following renovations.

Use of street drugs compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Splatsin members rally in support of anti-pipeline camp

Rallies are planned across Canada, U.S. Tuesday

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Study finds human impact played major role in 2017 wildfire season

1.2 million hectares burned in 2017 set a record, only to be surpassed in 2018

Highway 3 closed from Princeton to Hope

Vehicle incident on Highway 3

Third time and a bit is the charm when it comes to quiting smoking

Roughly five million Canadians smoked either daily or occasionally in 2017

Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected.

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Trump called on Democrats saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”

Stan Lee’s devoted fans can mourn him at Hollywood memorial

Lee, whose co-creations include Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther, died Nov. 12 at age 95

Kids and teens vulnerable as Canadian flu cases start to surge

This season began earlier than last, and the predominant circulating A strain is H1N1

Alberta cop investigated after running over deer several times

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is on the case involving a Lethbridge officer

Most Read