Jam the GM for Shuswap kids

Gently used children’s books can be dropped off at several locations during annual book drive

Salmon Arm library’s youth services librarian Ardie Burnham intrigues children from Shuswap Daycare with her stories and songs as part of the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s Jam the GM kickoff in 2018. The 2019 Jam the GM campaign to collect gently used books to be redistributed to kids kicks off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 9 at Ian Gray’s GM dealership. (File photo)

Now that Christmas is all wrapped up, make space on your bookshelves by donating gently used children’s books to new homes.

The 2019 Jam the GM Children’s Book Drive takes place once again throughout the month of January.

LASS is challenging community members, businesses, organizations and schools to “Jam the GM” with donations of children’s books.

All books will be distributed to local organizations that provide services for families to then be taken home by children in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

The kickoff for this event will happen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at the Salmon Arm GM dealership at the east end of Salmon Arm.

Join LASS and its community partners for a storytime party with Ardie Burnham, the Okanagan Regional Library Youth Services librarian. And take your gently used children’s books to “Jam the GM.”

Book donations will be accepted at the dealership throughout the month of January.

Other locations that will be open for drop-off during the month of January include: Enderby Library – clearly bag and label books for donation; South Shuswap Library –clearly bag and label books for donation; Sicamous Health Unit; Eagle Valley Community Resource Centre and the Sicamous Recreation Centre.

Books may also be dropped off at the Mall at Piccadilly from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2 during Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week. The GM truck will be in parked in front of the Salmon Arm Library.

For more information about book donations and other drop-off sites, go to www.shuswapliteracy.ca or contact LASS at 250-463-4555.

