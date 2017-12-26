Jam the GM returns in January

The 2017 Jam the GM Book Drive is underway for the month of January. The Jam the GM Book Drive will get underway in January 2018. -File photo

The 2018 Jam the GM Children’s Book Drive takes place once again throughout the month of January.

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) is challenging community members, businesses, organizations, and schools to “Jam the GM” with donations of gently used children’s books. All books will be distributed to local organizations that provide services for families to then be taken home by children in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

The kickoff for this event will happen on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Salmon Arm GM dealership. Join LASS and our community partners for a story time party with Ardie Burnham, the ORL Youth Services Librarian. Bring your gently used children’s books to “Jam the GM!”

Book donations are accepted at the Salmon Arm GM dealership throughout the month of January. For other drop off locations please visit the LASS website. Look for the truck at the Sicamous Eagles game on Friday, Jan. 12 and at the Silverbacks game on Friday, Jan. 19.

For more, go to www.shuswapliteracy.ca or contact LASS at 250-463-4555.

Previous story
‘Twas the night before Christmas

Just Posted

Vernon man stays positive after home burns down

Vernon man won’t let fire get him down

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Driver sacrifices vehicle to road rage

Chase RCMP report two vehicles sustain minor damage from ‘aggressive driving’

Rockets’ Dube named Team Canada captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

Boxing Day shoppers start early in Vernon

The early bird gets the deal

Calgary police searching for mother after body of baby found

Police in Calgary believe baby may have been alive when she was left in parking-lot

Kelowna residents warmed by free hugs event

Community embraces Kelowna resident’s legacy

Saskatchewan residents help passengers on frozen train

Residents of Saskatchewan town lauded for helping passengers on frozen train

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Okanagan College’s Young Alumni Award winner to perform

Distinguished Alumnus Ben Klick to headline weekend of concerts at OC

Wintry conditions on mountain passes

The province is in full winter mode which means a winter driving mindset should prevail

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Nova Scotia

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Most Read

  • Jam the GM returns in January

    The 2018 Jam the GM Children’s Book Drive takes place once again…