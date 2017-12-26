Jam the GM returns in January

The 2017 Jam the GM Book Drive is underway for the month of January. The Jam the GM Book Drive will get underway in January 2018. -File photo

The 2018 Jam the GM Children’s Book Drive takes place once again throughout the month of January.

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) is challenging community members, businesses, organizations, and schools to “Jam the GM” with donations of gently used children’s books. All books will be distributed to local organizations that provide services for families to then be taken home by children in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

The kickoff for this event will happen on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Salmon Arm GM dealership. Join LASS and our community partners for a story time party with Ardie Burnham, the ORL Youth Services Librarian. Bring your gently used children’s books to “Jam the GM!”

Book donations are accepted at the Salmon Arm GM dealership throughout the month of January. For other drop off locations please visit the LASS website. Look for the truck at the Sicamous Eagles game on Friday, Jan. 12 and at the Silverbacks game on Friday, Jan. 19.

For more, go to www.shuswapliteracy.ca or contact LASS at 250-463-4555.