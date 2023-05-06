‘Just keep growing’: Sicamous Spring Festival a success

Sicamous Garden Society organizers Deb Heap, Carly Procyshyn, Nicole Albisser, Tamara Loughran and Lisa Simpson were happy with the spring festival’s turnout despite the rain. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Ella Suk blows bubbles in the rain at the Sicamous Spring Festival Saturday May 6, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) The Sicamous Spring Festival on Saturday, May 6 was well-attended, despite the weather. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Jazmyn McMyn teaches a workshop about soil- choosing a type, planting and what to use depending on what you’re growing. The workshops are part of the Sicamous Spring Festival Saturday, May 6. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Tamara and Max Loughran drill holes in logs to prepare them for the mushroom log workshop taking place later in the afternoon at the Sicamous Spring Festival Saturday, May 6. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News) Shoppers discuss the flowers and plants for sale from Heart and Soul Flower Farm and Design at the Sicamous Spring Market Saturday, May 6. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)

Rain couldn’t stop green thumbs and plant lovers from checking out Sicamous’ first Spring Festival.

Put on by the Sicamous Garden Society and organized by Carly Procyshyn, Tamara Loughran, Lisa Simpson, Nicole Albisser and Deb Heap, the May 6 market featured a dozen or so vendors and seedling sharing opportunities.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers could check out vegetables from Let It Bee and Broken Shovel Farms, jewelry from Our Walk with Buddha, flower arrangements from Rustic Shuswap Blooms, Heart and Soul Flower Farm and Designs and Florabee Farms and others, including stained glass garden art and painted rocks.

Fritz the Baker was on scene to provide warm baked goods on the rainy day.

“It’s great to see, with the weather, the turnout,” said Albisser.

Procyshyn is excited about the future of the garden society and events like these. She said interested community members can learn to how plant what they shopped for at the festival, getting seeds and saplings now and coming back in the fall to sell whatever they’ve grown if they want.

“We also want to teach canning, preserving, anything and just keep growing. Literally!” laughed Procyshyn.

