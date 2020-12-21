Kamloops man severely injured in 2016 assault receives 600 Christmas cards

Sue Simpson is thanking everyone who sent a Christmas card to her son, Jessie. (Sue Simpson)

Jessie Simpson’s mother Sue is thanking everyone who sent a Christmas card to her son after her simple request.

Jessie was assaulted in 2016 as he was coming home from a house party. The incident has left him with severe and lifelong injuries. When not in the hospital for surgeries and other treatment, he lives in a long-term care facility where he receives round the clock care.

Sue took to social media to ask for Christmas cards to help Jessie feel the holiday cheer. She wasn’t expecting much, but she ended up with over 600 cards from Montreal, Ontario, Alberta, Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Chase, Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria.

“We get to spend two hours on Christmas day, so I’ll read some of the cards to him then,” she said.

“I read a few of them over the phone to him, and he kept saying ‘more, mom, more’. I know this made his Christmas and seeing him happy has made my Christmas too.”

Sue said some people sent Jessie some trinkets along with the cards, and there were even a couple of poems written for him.

He’s currently at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops recovering from an infection, but she said he’s in high spirits and is doing well.

“Thank you so very much to everyone from the bottom of our hearts and Merry Christmas.”

The Simpson family also has a fundraiser to help pay for Jessie’s ongoing care. For more information and to donate, visit the page.

