It’s that time again when mama ducks and their babies are crossing the highway

A flock of ducklings closely follows their mom during an afternoon swim in McGuire Lake. (Observer file photo)

The ducklings are on the move!

A resident has posted online, asking that drivers watch out for mama ducks and ducklings crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm near Westside Stores – the former Canadian Tire location just west of Buckerfields, as well as near the RCMP station at the other end of town. Mornings seem to be their favourite time to cross.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter