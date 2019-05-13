Kelly Avenue is named after Wellington Kelley

Judge Wellington Kelley was a prominent Summerland pioneer.

To honour Kelley’s contributions to the community, the municipality named one of the downtown streets after him.

Municipal minutes from 1925 show the correct spelling of his name when Kelley Street was formed, but today Summerland uses the name Kelly.

Names of other honoured pioneers are also now spelled inaccurately.

