Kelly Avenue is named after Wellington Kelley

Judge Wellington Kelley was a prominent Summerland pioneer.

To honour Kelley’s contributions to the community, the municipality named one of the downtown streets after him.

READ ALSO: Spellings inconsistent on Summerland street signs

Municipal minutes from 1925 show the correct spelling of his name when Kelley Street was formed, but today Summerland uses the name Kelly.

Names of other honoured pioneers are also now spelled inaccurately.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Team Bee-Witched earns top marks in community spelling bee
Next story
In photos and video: Salty good time in downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Trail signs to point the way to local landmarks and history

Secwépemc sculpture project receives $100,000 from BC Rural Dividend Program

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

In photos: 2019 Salty Dog Enduro in Salmon Arm

The annual endurance mountain bike race saw hundreds of mountain bikers ride the South Canoe Trails.

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

VIDEO: Grey skies and showers this week across the Okanagan Valley

Sunny skies aren’t expected to stay, rain and clouds are in the forecast

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

Bear pays respects at Okanagan cemetery

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among Vernon graves on Mother’s Day

MLA throws full support behind shared use trails

MLA Linda Larson gave her full-throated approval to mixed use trails at… Continue reading

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Our history in pictures: The Granite Creek hatchery

A government fish hatchery at Tappen, located at the mouth of Granite… Continue reading

LETTER: Plenty of Sunday activities for Action Festival

There are tons of activities for all ages, good food, good music

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

Most Read