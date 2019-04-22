Kelowna History: Street name origins

Have you ever wondered who the streets were named after?

Old Kelowna, a popular Facebook page posted an article from the 18th edition of The Okanagan Historical Society Reoport in 1954 written by J.B. Knowles reveals the people behind some ot the street names.

Abbot Street was named for H.B. Abbott the superintendent of the C.P.R. Bernard Avenue was named after the eldest son of Eli Lequime and Leon Street was named after Lequime’s youngest son.Bertram Street was named for J.D. Bertram who owned property adjacent to the street.

Boyce Crescent was named after Dr. B.F. Boyce who was Kelowna’s first medical doctor.

DeHart was named after F.R.E. DeHart who was Mayor of Kelowna in 1909. Doyle was named after Kelowna’s first assessor and collector of customs, James L. Doyle.

Ethel Street was named after Joseph Glenn’s daughter, Ethel.

Harvey Avenue was named for James Harvey, a senior. Richter Street was named for Frank Richter a H.B.C packer and cattleman from Keremeos.

