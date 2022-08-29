Kelowna man’s clean face raises money for renal ward at hospital

Nori Wentowrth stands with wife Kristyn, Barn Owl Brewing staff, and a Tommy Gun’s barber after shaving his beard in support of Kelowna General Hospital’s renal ward (Brittany Webster - Capital News)Nori Wentowrth stands with wife Kristyn, Barn Owl Brewing staff, and a Tommy Gun’s barber after shaving his beard in support of Kelowna General Hospital’s renal ward (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Nori Wentworth fundraised for the renal ward at Kelowna General Hospital by committing to shave his beard (contributed)Nori Wentworth fundraised for the renal ward at Kelowna General Hospital by committing to shave his beard (contributed)
A large crowd gathered at Barn Owl Brewing on Aug. 28 to see Nori Wentworth’s 18-month-old beard come off in a fundraiser for the Kelowna General Hospital’s renal ward (Brittany Webster - Capital News)A large crowd gathered at Barn Owl Brewing on Aug. 28 to see Nori Wentworth’s 18-month-old beard come off in a fundraiser for the Kelowna General Hospital’s renal ward (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Bye, bye beardie!

Nori Wentworth says he’s feeling a little naked now that the 18-month-old beard is gone.

“I feel very young and a little bit cooler actually.”

Wentworth fundraised for the renal ward at Kelowna General Hospital as a thank-you for the support staff provided while his wife was in treatment and awaiting a new kidney.

The goal was to raise over $5,000 and the entire beard would come off.

“Before I hopped up on stage we were at $6,600 between the GoFundMe and cash donations.”

Wentworth took a seat on stage at Barn Owl Brewing on Sunday shortly before 5 p.m. where a Tommy Gun’s barber made the beard disappear.

Wentworth says Barn Owl also fundraised through a raffle.

“I was born and raised here and I’ve always known that Kelowna is very [community oriented]… When push comes to shove people always come together here.”

As for his wife Kristyn, she says the shave is bitter-sweet.

“It’s weird to see that clean of a shaven face,” Kristyn said, followed by, “You look so weird, Nori.”

