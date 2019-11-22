Taken during Kelowna’s Pride festivities in summer 2018. (file photo)

Kelowna nominated as a “chill getaway” by LGBTQ+ travel guide

It’s the only Canadian city on the “chill” category

GayCities has put together the best places of 2019 for LGBTQ+ friendly travel and a familiar community has made it on the list.

Kelowna is on the “Chill Getaway” category.

Kelowna Pride co-president Blake Edwards said it’s exciting to be on the list.

“I think it’s fantastic. It’s showcasing that our community is very accepting and it’s definitely changed, especially in the last 10 years where we’ve come and where we are now,” Edwards said.

He said being on the list recognizes the work Kelowna Pride has done in making the city more diverse in terms of activities and events that are LGBTQ+ friendly.

“(Being on the list) highlights that our community is also good for international LGBTQ+, that they can come here, chill out and be safe.”

Edwards said it’s fun, but it could also be good exposure for the city.

“I think it puts us on the map. Especially locally, we know we’re chill: we have beaches and wine, but what more do we have? It just shows a different audience that we’re a gay city and that we are LGBTQ+ friendly.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan celebrates trans community’s strength and resilience

READ MORE: Police incident in Lake Country resolves peacefully

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland Festival of Lights will have schedule changes
Next story
Salmon Arm history in pictures: Guides gather

Just Posted

Salmon Arm student pushes for increased LGBTQ+ acceptance at schools

School District #83 support could come in the form of pride flags, rainbow crosswalks

Salmon Arm man won’t be jailed for possessing child pornography

Conditional sentence from Supreme Court includes house arrest curfew for six months

Field trip inspires Salmon Arm student to recreate art exhibit in Minecraft

Grade 5 student makes a model of The Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Salmon Arm orchard working with Interior Health after apple juice recall

Health inspection report raises concerns with hygiene, sanitation, improper attire

Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenyan village

Cultural disconnections melt away with learning and laughter

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Guides gather

The Salmon Arm Guide Company held their regular monthly meeting at Pioneer… Continue reading

Vernon’s homeless numbers see modest decrease

An annual fall survey found there are 151 homeless people in the city compared to 161 in 2018

More job cuts fall on Tolko employees, not just Vernon

Forest company trims another 44 positions

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

Kelowna nominated as a “chill getaway” by LGBTQ+ travel guide

It’s the only Canadian city on the “chill” category

Interior Health boss tops public sector wage earner list

CEO Susan Brown received just under $350,000 in past year

Big Hank Lionhart to perform at Dream Café in Penticton

Blues musician to present special collection of holiday music

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

Most Read