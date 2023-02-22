Third Space Charity executive director Karen Mason (at right) interviewed counsellor and founder of This Space Belongs to You, Meaghan Duckett for the first episode of Mental Health Matters, a new TV segment produced with Shaw Spotlight in Kelowna.

Kelowna-produced TV show puts spotlight on mental health

Mental Health Matters is a collaboration with Third Space Charity

On the heels of Pink Shirt Day, a new television show that focuses on promoting support for mental health in the Central Okanagan is set to air this week.

Mental Health Matters is a 30-minute, studio-based program produced by Third Space Charity with support from the team at Shaw Spotlight Kelowna.

The show features conversations with local mental health experts and service providers. It will explore issues around mental health, and share information about local programs and services said Third Space executive director Karen Mason.

We hope the show will share valuable information while shining a spotlight on the many incredible experts and practitioners who support our community.”

The debut episode features guests Meaghan Duckett(she/her), a counsellor and founder of This Space Belongs to You, a dedicated program for 2S/LGBTQQIA+, and/or IBPOC people for ages 12 to 24, committed to providing safe, inclusive spaces and resources. Also featured is Lauren Nutbrown, a counsellor with Another Chapter Counselling who specializes in disordered eating and body image. The show airs daily at 5 p.m. on Shaw Spotlight, with new episodes monthly.

Last year alone Third Space Charity trained and mentored 12 student interns who provided 275 young adults with more than 1,650 free sessions of supportive care counselling.

IndigenousKelownaLGBTQmental health

