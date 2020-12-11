Kelowna studio gets creative with holiday music video

(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

A Kelowna-based recording studio wants to spread holiday cheer throughout the community in a creative way.

Knox Studio invited a number of local artists to sing Christmas carols and pop songs so they can put together a holiday mashup to entertain, comfort, and bring joy to people as they spend the holiday season at home and away from their families.

“We wanted to do something for Christmas that would give something to the community, but we didn’t want it to just be old songs that people might’ve heard from church or just carolling around,” the studio’s manager Brent Carmichael said.

“So we picked more current pop songs and put 11 of them together… they’re songs that people will know, featuring songs from Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and others.”

Other studios may have struggled during the pandemic, Knox’s sound engineer Dylan Duval said they’re grateful for the steady work they’ve had so far.

“Recording during these COVID times is a bit tricky… it’s been a bit difficult and it’s been a complete change of pace, but we’ve made it work,” he said.

“We’ve had to cut back on the amount of people we have coming in and some of us have had to grab other jobs to make ends meet, but we make it work.”

Travis Gault, the studio’s photographer and videographer, said piecing the different parts into one video is challenging but well worth it.

“We had to organize everybody and get the shots of them seeing their specific parts (one by one). Now it’s about mashing it all together to create a sort of national anthem type of video,” he said.

The holiday music video mashup will be released on Dec. 18. The song will be available on Spotify and iTunes, and the video will be on YouTube.

For more information, visit Knox Studio’s Facebook page.

