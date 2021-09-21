Kelowna's Aiyla Forgie is one of five Lotto Max Dream Studio 2021 winners. The Okanagan hiker submitted an entry describing her dream to spread her mother's ashes at the top of Mount Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America. (BCLC/Contributed)

Kelowna woman wins dream trip to Alaska’s Mount Denali

Aiyla Forgie wants to climb North America’s highest mountain in honour of her mom

A Kelowna woman’s dream to honour her mother is going to become a reality after winning a competition hosted by Lotto Max.

Aiyla Forgie is one of the five winners of the Lotto Max Dream Studio 2021 prizes across B.C. The contest asks participants to submit a 30-second video to answer, “What’s your dream?”.

This year, Lotto Max received more than 230 entries, with Forgie’s one of a few selected to win and become reality.

“I’m shaking, I can feel my heart beating so fast,” Forgie said after she found out she won.

Forgie lost her mother unexpectedly in April 2020, and since then, she has wanted to honour her memory by summiting Alaska’s Mount Denali and spreading her ashes there.

Her mother didn’t travel very much but always appreciated her daughter’s hiking trips, encouraging her to continue having those adventures.

“She was always the one person who, it didn’t matter how big or how crazy my dream was, she was always like, ‘OK, yeah you can do it,’” Forgie said.

“Even though this is such a huge, crazy feat, I know that I can do it because I still have that piece of her in me — believing in me.”

Forgie’s Lotto Max Dream Studio 2021 prize includes an all-expenses-paid trip to Mount Denali and a Mountain Equipment Co-op gift card worth $13,000.

After her Mount Denali trek, Forgie said her next goal is to climb the six highest mountains on six other continents, ultimately completing the Seven Summits.

READ MORE: Missing motorist found down embankment in West Kelowna after crash

READ MORE: 3rd annual ride in memory of Penticton’s Rex Gill

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna

Previous story
Over $39K raised for OSNS through South Okanagan Smile Cookie campaign

Just Posted

A two-storey office building is planned for this lot at 2110 11th Ave. NE next to the Trans-Canada Highway and near the Comfort Inn in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
New building planned for 11th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm to house doctors, engineers

Six RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 volunteers were awarded the National Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary Operational Merit Medal for their help in rescuing a 68-year-old hiker who fell off of a cliff on Sept. 9, 2020. (Facebook)
Shuswap search and rescue volunteers receive medal for life-saving mission

Registered Acupuncturist Melanie McLeod recently opened Apricus Wellness in the Old Courthouse building on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Place of healing: Salmon Arm acupuncturist opens new practice in Old Courthouse

School District 83 Superintendent Donna Kriger announced hold and secure measures at Salmon Arm schools were lifted as of Sept. 20, 2021. (File photo)
Hold and secure measures lifted at Salmon Arm schools, following protester incident