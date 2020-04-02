Kelowna’s Father’s Day car show postponed

BOYD Autobody and Glass have made the decision to postpone the car show due to COVID-19

For the first time in 20 years, the BOYD Autobody and Glass Father’s Day Charity Car Show is postponed, due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Given the current requirements for physical distancing, Boyd Autobody and Glass President Methal Abougoush said the event must be postponed.

“We are heartbroken,” said Abougoush. “The goal has always been quite simple. Provide a family-friendly event, surrounded by the driving force of automobiles while raising funds and awareness for a local, family-focused charity organization. And this year, not being able to fulfill that goal or the resulting donation to the Child Advocacy Centre is devastating.”

The last two years’ events have raised more than $75,000 for the Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) and Abougoush hoped this year would raise close to $50,000 for the charity.

“Boyd is doing what it can to still provide support for the Child Advocacy Centre and we hope our sponsors and stakeholders will join us,” stated Abougoush.

The show would have taken place on Father’s Day, Sunday June 21.

All car registrations will be fully refunded, as well as vendor and sponsor fees. For more information on the event and any updates, visit www.BringItToBoyd.com and click on Father’s Day Car Show or go to Facebook.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Michael Farren wishes young fan a happy birthday

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car ShowsCoronavirus