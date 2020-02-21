RCMP in Keremeos reported to council on Tuesday that crimes have for the most part significantly decreased from 2018 t0 2019. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)

Keremeos RCMP report significant decreases in crime in 2019

Almost every category reported saw decreases compared to 2018.

Keremeos saw a decrease of over 10 per cent in almost every category of crime in 2019 compared to 2018.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP detachment presented their crime statistics report for the second half of 2019 to the village council on Tuesday.

The only increases in crime came from one more violent crime reported in 2019 over 2018, and 24 thefts from vehicles compared to 14.

Separately, calls reported under the Mental Health Act saw a six per cent increase from 2018 to 2019, from 71 calls to 75.

Significantly, the number of reported property crimes decreased across all the categories by 12 per cent, going from 212 combined calls to 186 in 2019. Break and enters lead the drop in calls, with businesses reporting a 55 per cent decrease in the number of calls.

“I think that’s a fairly positive picture of what has been going on in the community,” said Evans.

Evans cited the department’s more active efforts to keep an eye on known trouble-causers in the community as one of the reasons they were able to bring the reported number of crimes down.

“It’s down primarily to proactive efforts from our guys. Keeping the pressure up on known associates and residences.

Another reason potential reason for the decrease is efforts by the detachment on racking down on individuals coming into town with stolen vehicles.

“I think we caught four or five people who came into town on stolen motorcycles last year,” said Evans.

The report also pointed out that there was a significant drop in the number of domestic violence incidents from 2018 t0 2019.

“When we get those cases, we have been doing some significant follow-up to mitigate those issues,” said Evans when asked about the decrease by the council. “Either help them ensure that separation happens permanently, or work out their issues and monitor them and make sure we stay in reach there.

The report also added that the detachment continues to be fully staffed, and that they have been approved for a new Indigenous policing services position to serve the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, and the Osoyoos Indian Band. That officer has been selected and expected to start in April.

