Kick in, pick up, clean up

Claire Askew shows Jane Robillard the importance to keeping our town clean at the 3rd annual Askew’s and DSA’s Community Clean-Up Day that was held on April 28th from 9-11. Orientation and a BBQ lunch was held at the Ross St. Plaza. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm residents are being encouraged to pitch in and show a little community spirit during Askew’s Downtown Community Cleanup.

The cleanup is an annual tradition in Salmon Arm, gathering together like-minded volunteers to get some fresh air and clean up wherever is needed in the downtown core. Many hands make light work, and Lindsay Wong of Downtown Salmon Arm, which hosts the event, hopes to see plenty of residents come out and volunteer.

“It’s just to have an awareness of downtown and how important it is within the community. We want to establish it as the core for the community and entertainment, the core where you go with friends and family,” she says. “It’s about pride. We do see things like vandalism and graffiti that happens, but our way of trying to prevent that is to encourage people to take pride in where they live and where they spend their time.”

This year, the focus is on encouraging groups to volunteer together and make an activity out of it, especially for youth groups like sports teams or school clubs.

“We are reaching out to the schools trying to get youth involved, same with other organizations like youth sports and the scouts. We like that angle… because they don’t want to destroy a place they hang out, clean up and enjoy being. I think it encompasses all of that,” Wong says.

The cleanup can be an opportunity to take the #trashtag challenge, and show you care about keeping your community clean.

The Downtown Community Cleanup kicks off at 9 a.m. on April 13, with volunteers gathering near Askew’s downtown location. The cleanup runs until 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a barbeque lunch for volunteers and a small token of appreciation from Askew’s for those who come out to volunteer.

