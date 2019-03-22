Claire Askew shows Jane Robillard the importance to keeping our town clean at the 3rd annual Askew’s and DSA’s Community Clean-Up Day that was held on April 28th from 9-11. Orientation and a BBQ lunch was held at the Ross St. Plaza. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kick in, pick up, clean up

Askew’s Downtown Community Cleanup hits the street April 13

Salmon Arm residents are being encouraged to pitch in and show a little community spirit during Askew’s Downtown Community Cleanup.

The cleanup is an annual tradition in Salmon Arm, gathering together like-minded volunteers to get some fresh air and clean up wherever is needed in the downtown core. Many hands make light work, and Lindsay Wong of Downtown Salmon Arm, which hosts the event, hopes to see plenty of residents come out and volunteer.

Read More: Spring clean-up in the CSRD is easier than ever

Read More: City asked to fund graffiti removal

“It’s just to have an awareness of downtown and how important it is within the community. We want to establish it as the core for the community and entertainment, the core where you go with friends and family,” she says. “It’s about pride. We do see things like vandalism and graffiti that happens, but our way of trying to prevent that is to encourage people to take pride in where they live and where they spend their time.”

This year, the focus is on encouraging groups to volunteer together and make an activity out of it, especially for youth groups like sports teams or school clubs.

“We are reaching out to the schools trying to get youth involved, same with other organizations like youth sports and the scouts. We like that angle… because they don’t want to destroy a place they hang out, clean up and enjoy being. I think it encompasses all of that,” Wong says.

The cleanup can be an opportunity to take the #trashtag challenge, and show you care about keeping your community clean.

The Downtown Community Cleanup kicks off at 9 a.m. on April 13, with volunteers gathering near Askew’s downtown location. The cleanup runs until 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a barbeque lunch for volunteers and a small token of appreciation from Askew’s for those who come out to volunteer.

Read more: CSRD wants commercial paper and packaging accepted for recycling

Read more: Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video gives Shuswap sport a national audience

Just Posted

Explore the sunken treasures of the Shuswap

Divers explore historic boats and a Ford Model T that broke through lake ice while on a delivery

Kick in, pick up, clean up

Askew’s Downtown Community Cleanup hits the street April 13

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny Friday, but darker weekend days

Rat problem arises in the Shuswap

Traps repeatedly selling out as Chase residents deal with unwelcome rodents

Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Support organization sees growing waitlist, particularly for youth and families with children

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Avoid Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos: Heavy traffic delays due to accident

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident this morning.

Foodie Friday: crocodile pizza at Bad Tattoo

Take a trip down under and try the Penticton brewery’s newest creation

Renowned piano player to headline Peach Festival

Ben Waters, performing at Penticton Peach Festival, has hit the stage with The Rolling Stones

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

Lots of great places to visit according to Tourism Kelowna

Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy

There have been 167 calls so far this year

Most Read