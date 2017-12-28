Kick off new year in cold water

Fran Burman, Angela Carson and Stacey Kirkman, along with his brother Alex from Zimbabwe, brave the ice cold waters of Shuswap Lake during the 1st Annual Polar Bear Swim and Type 1 Diabetes Research Fundraiser. File photo

Are you brave enough to enter the new year with a swim in near freezing water?

This New Year’s tradition continues on Jan. 1 with the annual Polar Bear Swim at the Canoe Beach boat launch at 10:30 a.m.

To fully complete the swim, swimmers must submerse their entire body.

The generally brief swim begins at 10:45. There’s a $10 entry fee and hot chocolate provided by the Hive. All profits from the event go to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation.

As of Dec. 28, the lake’s temperature was .6 C.

Safety tips for the Polar Bear Swim:

• If you have a heart problem, just be an observer.

• Do not drink. Alcohol does not warm you up. It accelerates hypothermia.

• Wear something on your feet during the swim.

• Have a towel/blanket to stand on when you come out of the water.

• Be on time. Waiver forms must be signed before you take part.