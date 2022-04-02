Kickstart your imagination with a Shuswap Neighbouhood Small Grant

The program is being offered to create projects to connect people socially with skills and talent

After two years of social distancing and staying safe, away from friends and family, to slow the spread of COVID-19 it’s time to come back together.

In the Shuswap, a partnership has once again formed to connect people and share skills or talents.

The Shuswap Community Foundation along with the Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap is delivering the Neighbourhood Small Grants program which offers small grants of up to $500 to individuals for certain projects.

In the past, these grants were used by project leaders to host such events as an outdoor painting project in Falkland, a family crafting project in Salmon Arm, a North Shuswap bicycle safety program for children, as well as to support Shuswap families in need at Christmas.

Roger Parenteau, the manager at the Community Foundation, said this unique program takes a grassroots granting approach to get neighbours to connect, create, and make lasting memories.

“In a year where so many of our local citizens experienced hardships and all of us saw divisive topics driving wedges between our relationships, we’re hoping this program will start bringing neighbours together through their common desire to make the world a better place,” he said.

Last year many of the projects were held using online video platforms such as Zoom. The other projects were held outdoors on farms, trails, public parks, parking lots, and neighbourhood streets, due to social distancing brought on by the pandemic.

“The only major challenges reported by the project leaders were learning and guiding others through using Zoom,” said Parenteau.

For more information on the Neighbourhood Small Grants program and to apply online, visit http://shuswapfoundation.ca/grants/small-grants/ or email Robyn or Roger at info@shuswapfoundation.ca.

