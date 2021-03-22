Kids button down winning Shuswap designs in art contest fundraiser

Wyatt Bland, 11, won a bag of art supplies, a $50 gift certificate from Inclusive Arts, and Downtown Dollars donated by Downtown Salmon Arm, for his winning button design in an Inclusive Arts contest. (Contributed)

A button-design contest created eye-catching designs as well as a fundraising campaign for the Shuswap Children’s Association.

Barb Belway of Inclusive Arts explained that she asked children four to 12 to submit artwork for the contest, with the only criterion being that it have a Salmon Arm/Shuswap theme.

Kids submitted artwork during February and March, and the winners were chosen the week of March 15.

Out of many entries, one winner and four runners-up were selected for their designs that represented the area well and looked good in button format.

Belway said the buttons with the winning artwork will be produced by Inclusive Arts and made available for sale at participating businesses in Salmon Arm for $2 a button. All proceeds from the fundraising campaign will then be donated to the children’s association at the end of the year.

The first place winner was Wyatt Bland.

“He is 11 years old and in Grade 6. Wyatt says he has always loved art, especially drawing and sculpting in clay. He enjoys making very detail-oriented work. He came up with his idea for the Western Grebe design by researching what types of things make Salmon Arm unique, and one of those things was the Western Grebe nesting habitat in the Salmon Arm Bay. By mirroring the image of the grebe Wyatt points out it makes a heart shape, and in the centre of the heart is Salmon Arm. This well-thought-out design earned Wyatt first place in the contest, for which he won a bag of art supplies, a $50 gift certificate for Inclusive Arts, and $5 Downtown Dollars, donated by Downtown Salmon Arm,” wrote Belway.

Runners-up were Kenzie Visco, seven; Halle Simons, 10; Megan Leverrier, 11; and Zach Watkins, 12, all who received Inclusive Arts Activity Kits and $5 Downtown Dollars, donated by Downtown Salmon Arm.

Belway noted that Inclusive Arts does not profit from the sale of the buttons, with all proceeds going directly to the Shuswap Children’s Association.

“This is a giving campaign that also celebrates the arts,” she wrote.

See winning designs below.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

