Patti Dansereau (left) with daughter Zoe and their neighbour, Colette Mujcin, who came over to check out some of the items donated for the upcoming Kids Christmas Shopping event at the Centenoka Park Mall. (Leah Blain photo)

Kids Christmas shopping event coming to Salmon Arm

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

By Leah Blain

Contributor

Yes, Virginia, there is a Kids’ Christmas Shopping event in Salmon Arm.

There is no present over $5 and, best of all, you get to shop without your parents or grandparents.

Patti Dansereau and her daughter, Catherine, are organizing the Kids’ Christmas Shopping in Salmon Arm.

“What inspired us was the event in Blind Bay,” said Patti. “They’ve been doing it for 17 years and my kids looked forward to it.”

“The coolest part is that you could go without your parents; you shopped by yourself,” said Catherine.

When they moved from Sorrento to Salmon Arm, the kids missed the event so they decided to make it happen here. It will take place at Centenoka Park Mall.

Parents drop their children off at the shopping area which will be set up across from Mall Arkey.

“They will be signed in and out so they don’t get lost,” said Patti. “There will be adults and older kids to help the little ones, and they can have the gifts wrapped if they want before they leave.”

The money raised will go to BC Children’s Hospital, but Patti explained this isn’t primarily a fundraising event.

“The proceeds go to Children’s Hospital but the main goal is to develop a community event for children,” said Patti. “They can shop for their family and friends. It’s affordable for them and saves the parents tons of money and time shopping.”

In order to make this viable, they are looking for donations.

“Everything is $5 or less so don’t donate anything that’s worth $100.”

New or gently used items are perfect, so think along the lines of decluttering. Patti said people can donate kitchen stuff, books, toys, movies, games, hats, mitts, knick-knacks and jewelry. No clothes, but scarves, mitts and ball caps are fine.

“And please – nothing heavy,” she added.

The Dansereaus would also appreciate donations of wrapping paper, boxes, gift bags, and tags.

“While the kids are waiting, there will be juice and cookies and colouring,” said Patti. “We’ll keep them busy. We’re hoping to make this a tradition in Salmon Arm. ”

The Kids’ Christmas Shopping takes place Friday, Dec. 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Children ages 3 to 12 welcome. Donations can be dropped off at Warehouse One or at the mall office in Centenoka Park Mall during business hours.

For more information, contact Patti at pattidansereau@gmail.com.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Kids Christmas shopping event coming to Salmon Arm

