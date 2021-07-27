Kids welcome to discover, learn and play at new Salmon Arm attraction

Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre opens at RJ Haney Heritage Village on July 30

Salmon Arm has a new place for children to play, discover and learn.

The Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre opens its doors at RJ Haney Heritage Village on Friday, July 30.

Visitors to the centre, located on the main level of the Broadview School House in the heart of the village, will find themes of natural elements found at the heritage village, the water of the Shuswap and the region’s early settlers.

“The hands-on exhibits are designed for children and their grown-ups to learn and play together,” said Haney general manager Susan Mackie.

As part of the opening celebration, and in partnership with SASCU, Total Office and Spectrum Signworks, while supply lasts, every child who visits the centre this season will receive a t-shirt designed by local artist Justin Maas.

Mackie said construction of the Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre was made possible by donations of individuals and local businesses, and funding from the provincial and federal governments.

Also debuting this year at Haney is the Sprig of Heather restaurant.

RJ Haney Heritage Village is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org.

