Inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Annual Golf Tournament. (Vernon Morning Star)

KidSport tourney ensures Okanagan kids can play

Inaugural KidSport tournament aims to raise $20,000

An eager 50 North Okanagan golfers teed up at the Vernon Golf and Country Club Thursday to get kids in the game.

The inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Golf Tournament kicked off at 11 a.m. with goal to raise $20,000.

The foundation was started in 2001 and has since helped thousands of kids, who otherwise couldn’t afford to participate, join sports teams.

“KidSport organizes fundraisers to raise money to help kids whose families don’t have enough money to register them in their favourite sport,” said the Chairman for KidSport Doug Ross.

A golfer who sponsored the tournament says it means a lot for him to participate because he has coached teams for over 20 years and knows there are many kids in the Vernon area who can’t sign up for teams because of the lack of funding.

“It’s really important for kids to be on teams and stay active and learn how to train their bodies and keep themselves healthy,” said Rob Bauml

People could also enter in draws for numerous prizes. The contribution of each golfer who signed up, allows one child to sign up for a sports team.

READ MORE: Golf tourney benefits Greater Vernon KidSport

Here’s a look at the golfers teeing up for a good cause:

