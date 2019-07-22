Kingfisher reels in kids for North Okanagan fishing event

Kids will have the chance to try their hand at angling with the Learn to Fish program event held Sunday, July 28, at the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre. (File photo)

The chance to catch a fish for the first time is coming to the North Okanagan.

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society is welcoming kids to its Learn to Fish event on Sunday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There, local angling experts will teach kids how to cast a rod, tie a fly and identify and handle fish, among other techniques.

The free event will also feature information sessions on invasive aquatic species, an interactive bug display, prizes to be won and a barbecue hosted by the Enderby Lion’s Club.

Fishing rods will be available – and for kids who get hooked on fishing after their first experience, purchasing advice will be on-hand.

Learn to Fish comes amid the Kingfisher Centre’s celebration of International Year of the Salmon – a year in which the non-profit society has focused on salmon conservation including regular salmon awareness tours throughout the summer.

“One of the areas that will be examined is how different communities are able to contribute to sustaining our precious salmon. The Kingfisher community is already actively involved in salmon conservation efforts through our local community-run salmon hatchery,” said Shona Bruce, executive director. “We are engaged in salmon enhancement activities and salmon education is offered to thousands of people each year. We should be proud of our community efforts. Great job Kingfisher!”

The KICS will be offering salmon awareness tours throughout the summer, between 9 – 2 from Thursday – Monday.

The centre will be hosting a Paint ‘n Sip fundraiser Saturday, Aug 10, sponsored by Brush and Barrel and Edge of the Earth Vineyards. Spots are limited and pre-registration for this event is necessary. Cost is $50 per person and you will leave with a salmon painting of your own making to grace your wall at home.

The KICS is expecting a special visitor on Saturday, Aug. 17. The Lorax will be making a guest appearance at 10:30 offering insight into the many wonders that nature holds.

“Bring your children for this special opportunity and join us in nature exploration and adventure with the Lorax,” said Bruce. “You may want to bring a lunch to enjoy on the beach afterwards and continue with your own adventures.”

Kingfisher interpretive Centre is located east of Enderby at 2550 Mabel Lake Rd. More information can be found here.

