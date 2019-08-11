MONITORING SUMMERLAND Sen. John Nesbitt Kirchhoffer (1848 to 1914) of Manitoba monitored the progress of Summerland during the early years of the community. Kirchhoffer’s orchard was on the western side of Bristow Road. (Photo courtesy of the Sutherland family)

Kirchhoffer played role in Summerland’s early years

Senator from Manitoba monitored progress of community and owned orchard on Bristow Road

Canadian Pacific Railway president and founder of Summerland, Lord Thomas Shaughnessy of Montreal was often busy managing the railway. His friend, Sen. John Nesbitt Kirchhoffer (1848 t0 1914) of Manitoba monitored the progress of the community.

Kirchhoffer’s 6.5 hectare orchard was located along the western side of Bristow Road.

When he died in 1914, the Summerland Review newspaper stated, “Senator Kirchhoffer, with Sir Thomas Shaughnessy and Mr. J.M. Robinson, were the founders of Summerland and perhaps no other man in Canada had a more optimistic and abiding faith in the Okanagan than the Senator.”

Summerland was created in August 1902 when the Summerland Syndicate purchased the George Barclay ranch. The community was incorporated four years later.

