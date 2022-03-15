Kitten sisters Merritt and Hope rescued from feral cat colony in Prince Rupert, now in Kelowna

Merritt needs to have her eye removed

Two felines at the Kelowna SPCA are in need of urgent care after a Good Samaritan found them living in a feral cat colony underneath a Prince Rupert townhouse.

BC SPCA announced Tuesday (March 15) that the neighbour took the cats to the local BC SPCA, as they were underweight, dehydrated, lethargic and not eating. But two of the kittens, named Merritt and Hope, had other health issues and were transferred to Kelowna for further care.

Manager Sean Hogan said Hope and Merritt are bonded, but have a long recovery road ahead.

“When Merritt arrived at the shelter we hoped there was enough blood supply to her eye to make it viable,” said Hogan. “Unfortunately, the scar tissue that has developed on her eye was restricting blood flow and the tissue was beginning to die so she required surgery to have the eye removed.”

Merritt will require months of ongoing care at the BC SPCA as well as vaccinations, de-worming, and pain control. She and her siblings will also all be spayed and neutered.

“Merritt is a sweet kitten who is playful and cuddly,” said Hogan. “She is bonded to her sister Hope and we will be looking for a home for both of them once Merritt has recovered from her surgery. Merritt’s other siblings have already been adopted in Prince Rupert.”

Merritt at the Kelowna BC SPCA.

To help the kittens and other animals, visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Quesnel dog moving along her weight loss journey

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCSPCACats

Previous story
‘There was no stopping her’: Firefighters deliver baby in B.C. couple’s home
Next story
Okanagan publisher pens Ukraine fundraiser

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm is applying for a federal active transportation grant with the intention of completing a multi-use pathway along 16th Street NE from the high school to the RCMP building. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm to apply for funds for multi-use path from high school to RCMP building

The District of Sicamous has agreed to pay $30,000 for an early warning system to alert residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park in the event of a debris flood or debris flood. (Google Earth image)
Sicamous agrees to fund $30,000 for debris flow early warning system

Salmon Arm’s water treatment plant in Canoe is receiving an upgrade to 13-year-old parts in order to continue to meet drinking water regulations. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s water treatment plant in Canoe to replace obsolete parts

Electoral Area F (North Shuswap) Director Jay Simpson is now chair of the Shuswap Watershed Council. (File photo)
North Shuswap director takes helm of region’s watershed council