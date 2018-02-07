KODA to give officials tour

The Kamloops Okanagan Dairymen’s Association will host a one-day tour for invited officials to view some operations and learn about the association’s economic contributions to the region. (Black Press file photo)

Spallumcheen council will get an opportunity to check out the region’s dairy operations

The Kamloops Okanagan Dairymen’s Association (KODA) is organizing a special one-day tour in the North Okanagan-Shuswap for invited officials on April 5.

“With local and regional government now being expected to do more of the legwork of the two senior levels of government, KODA feels it’s time for our organization to renew our relationship with local government, said KODA president Henry Bremer of Enderby, a second-generation farmer who works with his two sons at his family’s Cliffview Dairy Ltd. north of Enderby, a 150-head operation that’s been at its present location since 1974.

“We want to demonstrate our considerable contributions to the region’s economy.”

The day will start with a farm tour showing the growth and structural changes of the region’s farm sector. KODA members will show the responsibility they take to maintain the environment, how they care for the animals, their soils and the social expectations of their businesses.

The day will conclude with a sit-down lunch with farmers, elected officials and support businesses, and a presentation of how interactive the farm sector is with local businesses.

“Because our membership base farms in four regional districts, one municipality, four cities and two villages, we would like to offer a day of learning for our elected officials,” said Ralph van Dalfsen, owner of Trinity Dairies Ltd. in Trinity Valley east of Enderby.

KODA represents 80 dairy farms in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, encompassing an area from Walhachin (near Savona) to Edgewood (near Nakusp). The bulk of the members live and operate their farms in Salmon Arm, Enderby and Armstrong area.

“We provide representation for our members to the provincial and federal governments with a number of our members serving on select committee at the request of the ministries of these two levels of government,” said Bremer.

An invitation to join the tour has been extended to provincial agricultural minister Lana Popham.