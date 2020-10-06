Three art chairs are on display at Spirit Square in Peach Orchard Park. The installation of the chairs was provided by Lake Country ArtWalk. (Contributed)

Lake Country ArtWalk presents colourful chairs to Summerland

Installation of three chairs can be seen at Spirit Square in Peach Orchard Park

Lake Country ArtWalk has presented an installation of three art chair for Summerland.

The presentation was made at the Sept. 14 Summerland council meeting.

This year, Lake Country ArtWalk, had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event organizers wanted to mark ArtWalk 2020 in some way and develop a special one-time community project.

READ ALSO: Summerland Community Arts Council receives funds to offset COVID-19 expenses

READ ALSO: Summerland novelist’s book inspired by art show

Their hope with this project is to support artists and to provide high quality artworks and art experiences for the general public in the Okanagan.

Approximately 45 wooden chairs in a Muskoka/Adirondack style were painted by Okanagan artists. They have turned each chair into a work of art.

In addition to the image painted, a short, positive message has been incorporated into the painting in some way.

Summerland council supported the project and gave the approval to proceed with the art installation.

The three art chairs were installed at Peach Orchard Beach Spirit Square. These chairs have been painted by artists Ede Axelson, Megan Roberts and Eric Blais.

The chairs have been placed two metres apart, which invites coming together, but still staying safe.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crime Stoppers fundraiser succeeds in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Church applies to rezone parcel along Highway 1 in Salmon Arm to commercial

Some city council members want to see a traffic impact study before public hearing

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Sicamous RCMP confirm two deaths in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Update: Salmon Arm chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Questions submitted in advance from community members

Crime Stoppers fundraiser succeeds in Salmon Arm

Other communities’ cancelled fundraisers make Salmon Arm event more important

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

North Okanagan cannabis company in bankruptcy

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. owns 18,000-square-foot facility in Lumby

8 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region

There are two people in hospital and 25 in isolation

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Chantal Kreviazuk brings tour to Okanagan during pandemic

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

Most Read