Tim Hortons in Lake Country banded together to help raise more than $4,700 for the local food bank through its Smile Cookie campaign. (Photo submitted)

Cookies helped put a smile on volunteers’ faces at the Lake Country Food Bank.

Both Tim Hortons in Lake Country banded together and proceeds from the doughnut chain’s annual Smile Cookie Campaign went to the food bank.

The campaign brought in $4,735.

“We are extremely fortunate to be the charity selected by Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie Campaign,” said the food bank. “Now that put a smile on our faces.”

READ MORE: Smiles abound for VJHF after cookie campaign



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankfundraiserTim Hortons