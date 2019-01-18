Lakeview Probus Club aims to expand membership

The newly formed Lakeview Probus Club in the South Shuswap seeks to expand its membership. (Wikipedia photo)

The Lakeview Probus Club has been up and running since June, 2018, and already has 80 members.

The club wants to grow more and invites residents of Sorrento, Eagle and Wild Rose Bays, White Lake, Blind Bay, Chase and the North Shuswap to join.

This new Probus Club chapter was created as membership in the Copper Island Club was capped at 130.

Probus is an organization that provides fellowship opportunities for retired and semi-retired people to foster interests, social events and friendships. Clubs provide opportunity to meet new people, listen to interesting speakers, share in various activities and events and set up interest groups – club success is entirely up to its membership.

The club originated in the UK in 1966. A spinoff from Rotary Clubs, there are now 4,000 clubs worldwide and 250-plus in Canada with more than 36,500 members.

The Lakeview Probus Club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Blind Bay Hall – coffee is on at 9:30. The next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 7.

For more information about the local club, call Doug Brown at 250-803-8930 or Ellie McGillivray at 250-517-7439, or visit www.probus.org.

