Large No Frills meat donation overwhelms Salmon Arm food bank staff

Grocer fills freezers at Second Harvest with protein that will feed up to 600 people

The staff at Salmon Arm’s Second Harvest food bank are overwhelmed with gratitude and frozen meat.

It’s Wednesday, July 17, and Second Harvest co-ordinator Kathy Needham and supervisor Loretta Young have arrived early at the food bank to begin preparations before it opens in the afternoon. They’re expecting to see about 100 people come through. Eggs, fresh vegetables and milk, all donated, will be made available to the food bank’s clients. In addition, there’ll be a protein option available thanks to a very large donation.

Needham opens one of the large chest freezers at the food bank. It’s packed with frozen meat. Another standing freezer is also filled with meat. All of it courtesy of Salmon Arm’s No Frills.

“It was an over purchase and the manager, the big manager of No Frills said donate it…,” explained an elated Needham. “This was the first time they donated to us and it was such a big honour for us to get this much food to donate to the people.”

Needham and Young stress there are numerous businesses in Salmon Arm and the Shuswap that consistently help provide for the food bank’s needs, but note the No Frills donation is unusual and will help feed approximately 600 people for up to four months.

There are still items needed by the food bank. Donations of fresh fruit and vegetables are always appreciated. Toiletries, especially toilet paper, are also very much needed.

Needham said volunteers are also wanted, from gleaners – those who can help pick fruit and vegetables available in the area, to food bank workers willing to give a couple of hours a week.

“We really do need more volunteers to do pick-ups, glean, bag produce and work in our store on Wednesdays and Fridays. With volunteers we can accomplish a lot!,” said Needham.

Second Harvest is open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

