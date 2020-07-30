Last park on Mara Lake closed by high water reopens

Debris left behind by high water had to be cleared before the park could open

The Oxford Road Lake Access in Swansea Point has reopened; it is pictured here earlier this year covered by water and debris. (CSRD photo)

Following a spring and early summer marked by persistently high water levels in Shuswap and Mara lakes, the last waterfront park closed due to flooding reopened on July 29.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), the Oxford Road Lake Access located in Swansea Point will be open to swimmers once more. The high level of Mara Lake swamped the park earlier in the summer and washed logs and other debris onto shore at the small park. Work to clear the leftover debris was required before the park could reopen.

The notice from the regional district announcing the reopening of the park reminds those using the park to watch out for debris in the lake as the water is still high.



