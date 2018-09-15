Lazuline Art gallery hosts Shuswap Women’s Art Collective exhibit

Showcasing the work of talented female artists in Salmon Arm

Mayor Nancy Cooper and Harry Van Woerden listen to painter Janet Aitken tell the tales behind some of her paintings during the Shuswap Women’s Art Collective exhibit at the Lazuline Gallery Sept. 14. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Nine of the Shuswap’s talented female artists have come together once more for their very own gallery showing.

The Lazuline Gallery in Salmon Arm is hosting another exhibition of work from the Shuswap Women’s Art Collective. This group of nine women hope to share their vibrant, creative artistic voice with the community through their gallery showings.

Featuring paintings, sketches and scultpure art, the Lazuline Gallery’s current feature was celebrated with an opening night Sept. 14.

Doug Foster and Eberle Balfour peruse Linda Franklin and Wendy Browne’s work at the Lazuline Art Gallery Sept. 14 during the opening of the latest exhibit from the Shuswap Women’s Art Collective, a collection of nine female artists from the Shuswap. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)