Lazuline Art gallery hosts Shuswap Women’s Art Collective exhibit

Nine of the Shuswap’s talented female artists have come together once more for their very own gallery showing.
The Lazuline Gallery in Salmon Arm is hosting another exhibition of work from the Shuswap Women’s Art Collective. This group of nine women hope to share their vibrant, creative artistic voice with the community through their gallery showings.
Featuring paintings, sketches and scultpure art, the Lazuline Gallery’s current feature was celebrated with an opening night Sept. 14.
@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.