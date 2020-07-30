Lego robots will take over the SASCU Recreation Cetre in Salmon Arm during the week of Aug. 10 to 15, just one of several courses to be held at the rec centre this summer. (Observer file photo)

Lego, robots and drones to take over Salmon Arm rec centre this summer

Several courses offered for young people of all ages

If boredom is taking over your house this summer, Lego and robotics might be able to provide a little respite.

The SASCU Recreation Centre will be offering Lego and robotics programs for young people ages seven to 14, split into two age groups, beginning Aug. 10.

Back by popular demand, iLearning Canada will be leading the sessions with trained instructors, rec centre staff report. Each participant will receive their own activity pack for the week, during which social distancing and COVID-appropriate hygiene will be practised.

Weeklong sessions are scheduled such as Tech Camp and Game Developer 2D, as well as a one-day Lego Build It Workshop on Aug. 15.

Also being offered are Red Cross Babysitting from Aug. 17 to 20 and Safe at Home, Safe Alone on Aug. 31.

All programs require preregistration, and registration is online on the Salmon Arm Recreation website.

Registration for most programs closes on Aug. 10. There is no phone-in or in-person registration.

If you need help with the online process, call 250-832-4044, ext. 101, between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
