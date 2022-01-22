Leif David returns to Salmon Arm for magical start to Unplug and Play events

Parkview Elementary student Lenora Kasick laughs in disbelief as magician Leif David pulls an impossibly long piece of paper from his mouth. David returns to the Shuswap for an Unplug and Play performance at the Salmar Classic on Sunday, Jan. 23. (File photo)

Unplug and Play events return to Salmon Arm this weekend with stories, magic, outdoor fun and more.

The Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society and partner organizations and businesses are celebrating Family Literacy Week, Jan. 22 to 29, with long list of activities for all to enjoy throughout the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

One of the bigger events starting the week is a magic show at the Salmar Classic. An Unplug and Play favourite, magician Leif David will be performing his funny, family-friendly show on the Classic stage from noon to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23. Masks are required, as is proof of vaccination for ages 12 and up.

”I’m looking forward to performing in Salmon Arm again!,” said David. “It has been months since I’ve done any public shows, so I hope this is a sign that things are returning to normal and in-person events can resume again. The world is a lot more sad without the arts.”

On the same day, a family snowshoe is planned for Larch Hills, while a family skate will take place at from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the Norval Arena in Armstrong. Also, following their afternoon game on the 23rd, the Sicamous Eagles are hosting a skate with the Eagles event at Sicamous and District Recreation Centre. Current public health restrictions apply.

Other events taking place during the week include, on Tuesday, a family skate at Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre from 2:45 to 4:15 p.m., and the Enderby Snow Fun Colours and Castles event at Barnes Park from 10 to 11:3o a.m.; on Wednesday an outdoor scavenger hunt from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Falkland Elementary; on Thursday, snow fort building at Hillcrest Elementary at 5 p.m., and sledding and hot chocolate at 6 p.m. at Carlin Elementary-Middle School; the Friends of the Library used book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mall at Piccadilly and also on Saturday, Shuswap Youth Soccer Association Family Footy from 1 to 3 p.m. at the SASCU Indoor Memorial Complex.

Throughout the week, the District of Sicamous is promoting self-directed, home-based activities. Photos taken during these activities can be submitted to the district for a draw for prizes. The activities include family board game night, Jan. 24, a snowman building contest, Jan. 25, learn a new card game, Jan. 26, drop everything and read, Jan. 27, family pizza night, Jan. 28, and a baking challenge on Jan. 29. A teddy bear scavenger hunt takes place throughout the week at the Sicamous library.

There are also Unplug and Play take-home packages available at the Armstrong, Enderby, South Shuswap, Malakwa, Silver Creek and Salmon Arm libraries.

For a full list of events and details, visit shuswapliteracy.ca.

