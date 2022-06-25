Letter: Family appreciates belonging to nurturing school community

The end of the school year always brings anticipation and excitement – so many emotions.

There is so much to celebrate and reflect on, and so much to look forward to.

As we wrap up this particular school year, we face the end of an era – the end of my family’s time as part of the Hillcrest school community.

It is true what they say: “The days are long, but the years are short.” Starting in 2012, Peyton lined up at Sherry Knipe’s kindergarten door (happy retirement, Sherry!) and the adventure of our school years lives began.

Two years after that, Reese lined up and, finally, in 2016, Tye took his turn waiting to be let into his kindergarten classroom.

In the years and grades that followed, they each met wonderful friends and were cared for by kind, supportive and dedicated teachers and administrators.

Knowing how much the school community contributed to our kids’ lives leaves me feeling such incredible gratitude.

Over the years, we have watched as our kids were encouraged and celebrated for all their successes, and carefully guided and nurtured when they made mistakes.

The end of the elementary school era is a tough milestone to reach. Like so many parents, we can look back at all the photos of costume days, field trips, carnivals, fun days, class photos and Christmas concerts with great fondness.

We have created so many wonderful memories at Hillcrest and we just couldn’t let this era end without expressing our deepest thanks to everyone who has been a part of our kids’ school lives.

It has been an honour to be a part of the Hillcrest school community. As we watch our son Tye in his Grade 5 leaving ceremony, there will undoubtedly be a lump in our throats as we grapple with all the emotions of leaving this wonderful school community behind.

Thank you, Hillcrest – you have meant the world to us!

The Major family

