Crews clean up stretch of Highway 1 near Shuswap Street on Monday afternoon, March 20. Drive BC reports work may cause traffic delays through to Friday, March 24. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Letter: Rainy night recommended for dusty work on Highway 1 through Salmon Arm

Signage on side streets, other measures needed to curb dust

When I was coming into town on March 21 around noon, I noticed traffic backed up in both directions, with a cloud of dust hovering above.

The good folks at the parks/highway divisions were cleaning up the sand from the winter’s snow and ice problems.

I have no problem with them doing this, but Highway 1 is a very busy highway at the best of time, always a big rig broke down somewhere. Why can’t this be done at night?

I’m not sure about the collective agreement, but something should be able to be worked out to spare us all from this mess. Perhaps the side streets can be done during the day, but not the Trans-Canada Highway. I’m not sure if signage is used advising the public about cleaning being done on the side streets, but that would be practical so as to prevent parking.

While some water appeared to be used for dust suppression, hardly enough from what I could see. Of course in the best case situation, do this on a rainy day; however, that’s impossible to predict. The TV can’t figure out the weather.

There’s got to be a better way.

Bob White

Salmon Arm

Read more: Signs of spring show up on Highway 1 through Salmon Arm

Read more: Vernon dust advisory continues

Chase library included in Thompson-Nicola ‘bat pack’ roll-out

