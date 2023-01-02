Letter: Resident expresses gratitude for Rotary clubs and churches

600 Christmas dinners provided to anyone who wanted one much appreciated

From left, volunteer MJ Johnston, a dinner recipient, and volunteers John and Elaine Hansen were part of the project on Dec. 25 that saw the three Rotary Clubs based in Salmon Arm, with help from two churches, provide 600 meals to anyone who wanted a free take-away Christmas dinner. (Photo contributed)

Incredible thanks to the Rotary clubs of Salmon Arm and our churches!

I ended up getting a few turkey dinners over Christmas.

Being disabled, and having no one to share with, it was so nice to get a hug and some dinners from our wonderful people.

I am a research scientist who works at home. I pray you will all be blessed by your blessings returning unto you.

When you use your talents as a blessing, he will bless you with more talents.

John P. Kunze

