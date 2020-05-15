Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

The efforts of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated by Grade 2 and 3 students with South Canoe Elementary.

In late April, teacher Carly Salm gave her Grade 2/3 students a writing assignment, giving them an opportunity to say thanks to health-care workers. Those letters were delivered to the Observer to share with readers.

“On behalf of all the students and families at South Canoe Elementary, we wanted to take a moment to say thank-you to our very important essential workers that are helping to keep us safe and healthy in Salmon Arm. Thank-you for all that you do!” said Salm in an email.

––

Dear truck driver,

Thank you for driving all day and night. Our family depends on healthy food to stay well. We would like you to know that you are very essential to our lives.

From Pierson,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear essential worker,

Great job! I hope you make people better!! Because of your hard work we’ve stayed healthy. I hope you don’t get sick. Thanks to you, we will all be playing together soon!!!

From Zoe,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear Nurses,

I hope everybody is safe. I’m wishing you guys good luck and the people who have Covid-19 are lucky to have you there. Thank you for being there for those who need you. I want to know that we are thinking about you while we are here at home. Thank you for risking your lives every day that you are at work. We really appreciate it.

From Ruby,

Grade 3 student

——

Dear Grocery Store Staff,

Thank you for keeping stores open and giving us fresh food! Because of you, I can stay healthy.

From Kai,

Grade 2 student

——

To all of the Emergency Workers (like our ambulance drivers, police officers, and fire fighters),

Thank you so much for keeping this Covid-19 contained. Keep up the good work! I would like you to know that I stay isolated with my family so that I don’t spread this Covid to people at risk. I’m thankful that you are keeping us safe and there for us when we need you.

From Jacob,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear Salmon Arm Hospital staff,

Thank you for keeping us all safe. We all need help sometimes. You are all heroes helping everyone to fight the covid monster! I want you to know that my family stays home, and we wash our hands. A LOT. Every night my whole neighborhood bangs pots, the firepit, whatever is nearby to make as much noise as possible for you!

From Traeden,

Grade 3 student

——

Dear truck drivers,

We thank you for transporting delicious food, while the rest of us stay at home. Please stay safe. You are courageous.

From Mateo,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear Beekeepers,

Thank you for working and thank you to the bees for pollinating all the food we need to eat. You help us have foods like blueberries, apples, and cherries.

From Rowen,

Grade 2 student

——

DEAR MR. TRUCKER:

I would like to thank the truckers because they bring us food and building supplies for our homes and give us furniture. You are the BEST because you bring us food in your trucks from all over the world. I want you to know that I like trucks very much. I see your big trucks unloading food at Askews all the time. If I was in charge of Canada, I would let all kids see a real semi up close one day on the weekend.

From Quinn,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear Essential Workers,

Thank you for working for our community. I hope you all stay healthy. I will keep staying at home to do my part.

From Travis,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear Askews Staff,

I miss free cookies so much! I also really miss doing your colouring contests. Thank you for staying at work and doing your jobs through all of this virus stuff and working hard. Thank you for providing us with good food!

From Uriah,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear Nurses,

Thank you for going to work every day and taking good care of your patients and keeping us all safe. We know you are working hard. You are amazing!!!! I want you to know we are staying home to help out and we are thinking about you. Thank you for everything you are doing.

From Malykai,

Grade 3 student

——

To all the folks who are working (like our grocers, doctors, and police officers),

Thank you for working hard to keep us safe and fed. I am doing my part by staying healthy and active at home with my family.

From Leo,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear Grocery Store workers,

Thank you for everything you have done for us. Because you stay open we can buy food and stay healthy. I love apples, oranges and bananas. I can’t imagine not having them. My family appreciates your work and your kindness. Thank you for your hard work.

From Jules,

Grade 3 student

——

Dear doctors and hospital workers,

Thank you for keeping people healthy and giving them medicine. You are such hard workers. I want you to know that we appreciate you and that you help save peoples’ lives. Thank you for all that you do!

From Brandyn,

Grade 3 student

——

Dear Truckers,

Thank you for driving a long way to give us food. You are awesome! Thank you for making our whole world great!

From Aubrey,

Grade 2 student

——

Dear Nurses,

Thank you for helping people! You’re amazing! I want you to know that Salmon Arm cares about you.

From Evan,

Grade 3 student

——

Dear doctors,

Thanks for your AMAZING work. I would like you to know that our city thinks you’re doing a great job. I also have something else in mind that I think is quite kind. First of all, I really appreciate the fact that you’re not just thinking about yourselves.

Sincerely, Tobias,

Grade 3 student