Boxes of books are going to be opened up to the public for the Friends of the Library annual sale June 20 in Coldstream. (Submitted Photo)

Library friends finally able to resume North Okanagan book sale

Sale moves outdoors, with more than 800 boxes of books

After having their annual May Book Sale postponed, the Vernon Friends of the Library took a good look at the stacks of boxed books in their warehouse and decided to try an outdoor sale.

“We have over 800 boxes of sorted books in our warehouse,” said Linda Wills, spokesperson for the non-profit society. “That means that we can offer a really good selection of books for summer reading.”

Those looking for some new reads can check out the Saturday, June 20 sale from 10-3 in the parking lot at 9908 Kalamalka Rd. in Coldstream.

A selection of adult fiction, including mystery; children’s and junior books; and a selection of non-fiction including history, biography, cooking, and gardening will be available.

The cash-only sale will be weather permitting, but the forecast is good for Saturday. Usual COVID19 precautions will be in place and numbers will be restricted to 25 people at a time, with masks and gloves strongly suggested. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Proceeds of the Friends’ sales go to fund projects and activities that are beyond the library’s normal budget. For example, the society has funded plants, decorations for the children’s department, special shelving, and particularly, children’s and adult programming. Their biggest project so far will be providing funding for the new Inspiration Lab.

“We look forward to seeing our faithful patrons from previous sales,” said Wills. “We have readers that have been attending our sales for over 30 years!”

For more information, call 250-549-1466.

READ MORE: Curbside reads available as Okanagan libraries reopen

READ MORE: Weekend rainfall pushes Kalamalka Lake closer to capacity

Books

